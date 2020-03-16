Nordstrom to temporarily close stores, withdraws guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to temporarily close its Nordstrom full-line, Nordstrom Rack, Trunk Club clubhouses and Jeffrey stores in the U.S. and Canada for two weeks, effective March 17.

However, the company will continue its online business, which made up one-third of sales in 2019.

The company withdraws its FY20 guidance issued on March 3 amid heightened uncertainty relating to the impacts of COVID-19.

February sales were in-line with expectations; however, the past couple of weeks saw deceleration in customer demand due to the virus.

Cuts expenses, capital expenditure plans and suspends share repurchases.

The company remains committed to executing its savings plan of $200M-250M in FY20.

