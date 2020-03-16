Crocs temporarily closes north american retail stores

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) temporarily close all of its company-operated retail stores in North America, effective March 17 through March 27, amid coronavirus outbreak.

Howvere, customers may continue to shop on Crocs.com.

Many retail stores in Europe are also currently closed in compliance with local regulations. In Asia Pacific, many company-operated stores have re-opened and store traffic has begun to improve.

All Crocs offices and owned stores within Greater China have re-opened and offices within South Korea, Japan and Singapore remain open with regular deep-cleaning and enhanced sanitary requirements.

Source: Press Release