T-Mobile closing 80% of stores in virus response

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) will close 80% of its store locations in a further step to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The company had said yesterday it would temporarily close indoor mall stores. Now it will only leave a "critical mass of 20% of stores open to provide important service to customers."

The closures will run until at least March 31.

The stores remaining open are distributed across the country and designed to be within a 30-minute drive for most customers in a market, COO Mike Sievert says. And they'll open for only eight hours a day, staffed only with voluntary workers.