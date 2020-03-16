Brookfield Renewable Partners, TerraForm Power seal merger deal

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) agrees to acquire all outstanding shares of TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) it does not already own, creating one of the largest publicly-traded pure play renewable power platforms, with ~$50B in total assets and ~$1B in expected annual funds from operations.

Each TerraForm class A share will be acquired for consideration equivalent to 0.381 of a Brookfield unit, which represents a 17% premium to TerraForm's unaffected trading price of $15.60/share at the market close on January 10.

Brookfield, which already owned ~62% of TerraForm, in mid January offered consideration equivalent to 0.36 of a unit for each TerraForm share.