Philippines suspends financial markets trading

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered to close its financial markets on Tuesday indefinitely in response to the coronavirus while trading in currency and bond trading was suspended.

Financial market closure comes on the heels of a global market rout as U.S. markets reported the biggest drop since 1987.

The exchange's CEO said the end of trading activity would be “until further notice.”

The Philippines has 142 cases of infection and reported 12 deaths, highest in Southeast Asia.