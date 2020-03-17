RBC expects 20% decline in US vehicle sales amid coronavirus outbreak

RBC Capital Markets expects a 16% fall in global auto production as coronavirus outbreak is expected to lead to a 20% decline in U.S. auto sales to 13.5M vehicles.

As of now, China's auto retail sales demand is halved partially leading to a 16% fall in global auto production this year.

Automaker stocks are among the worst-hit stocks, with shares down about 30%-40% in March.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) closed 40.2% lower in March, however, YTD shares are up 6.4%.

Ford (NYSE:F), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), and General Motors (NYSE:GM) plunged to 52-week low yesterday as U.S. markets reported the biggest drop since 1987.

