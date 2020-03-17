Automakers offer attractive vehicle financing

Looking to spur sales amid the coronavirus outbreak, automakers are offering new vehicle financing programs.

General Motors (NYSE:GM), through its GM Financial arm, is offering 0% financing for seven years - two years more than recent programs - and four months deferred payments for those with A+ credit.

Ford (NYSE:F), through its financing division, also announced a program giving customers who buy new vehicles the option to delay their first payment for 90 days.

