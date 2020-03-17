Banks begin drawing from Fed's discount window

Following a brutal day for America's largest banks, when several of them lost more than 15% of their market value, the industry began reactivating a lending facility largely dormant since the financial crisis.

"While Forum member institutions individually have substantial liquidity and multiple sources of funding, they believe it is important to lead by demonstrating the value of the Federal Reserve's discount window facility and to encourage its use by other financial institutions," according to a statement from the Financial Services Forum.

Members include: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), State Street (NYSE:STT), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).