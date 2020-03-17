Firms get creative to tackle sanitizer shortage

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads across Europe, many companies are retooling production to combat a shortage of hand sanitizers.

Spirits maker Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) said it will supply alcohol to producers, luxury goods group LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) is altering perfume lines to produce sanitizing gel, while Poland's biggest oil group Orlen is making the ingredient at a plant that normally manufactures windshield wiper fluid.

Britain has also asked Ford (NYSE:F), Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) to help make health equipment including ventilators to cope with COVID-19.