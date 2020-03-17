Airlines seek $50B bailout to avoid collapse

U.S. airlines are seeking over $50B in financial assistance from Washington, in a potential aid package could include government-backed loans, cash grants and other measures like tax relief.
Putting it in perspective: The figure would be more than three times the size of the industry's bailout after the Sept. 11 attacks.
"We're going to back the airlines 100%," President Trump said at a media briefing on Monday. "We have to back the airlines. It's not their fault."
Industry trade group Airlines for America, or A4A, also proposed $8B in grants and guarantees for cargo carriers, while U.S. airports are separately seeking $10B in assistance.
