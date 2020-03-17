Closing the market would compound anxiety - NYSE

The calls to keep Wall Street open are growing louder despite circuit breakers being activated three times in the last six trading sessions.

"Closing the markets would not change the underlying causes of the market decline, would remove transparency into investor sentiment, and reduce investors’ access to their money. This would only further compound the current market anxiety," tweeted Stacey Cunningham, President of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:ICE).

Terry Duffy, CEO of the CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), also chimed in, saying, "You should at least leave the markets open, so people can transact."