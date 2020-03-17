Coronavirus updates - store closures and shut borders

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has closed down all of its 82 retail locations, though its online store remains open.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is shuttering all its outlets in the U.S., Canada stores for two weeks.

Hong Kong will quarantine all arrivals to the city from Thursday and expects to expand school closures beyond April.

Macau is closing its borders to anyone who is not a resident of the territory, mainland China, Hong Kong or Taiwan from Wednesday.

The EU executive is proposing shutting the bloc's external borders for 30 days.

France is promising €45B in immediate aid for businesses and employees impacted by the coronavirus epidemic.

New Zealand has unveiled a NZ$12.1B ($7.3B) stimulus package, an amount equivalent to around 4% of country's gross domestic product.

Qantas Group (OTCPK:QABSY) has slashed its international capacity by 90%.

The Philippines has suspended stock market operations indefinitely amid a lockdown.

The WHO is considering "airborne precautions" for medical staff after a study showed the coronavirus can survive in the air. The CDC has confirmed its first known employee infected with COVID-19.

The FDA will allow private companies to begin marketing coronavirus test kits directly to the public.

Kentucky has joined states like Louisiana and Georgia in pushing back 2020 primaries.