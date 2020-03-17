Big Tech unites on coronavirus response

Top U.S. tech giants have put out a first-of-its-kind joint statement saying that they are working together to fight fraud and misinformation related to the coronavirus.

"We're helping millions of people stay connected... elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world."

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Reddit and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are part of the group, which invited others to join its efforts.

In recent weeks, fake cures and false information about the origin of the virus began proliferating on public platforms as well as through private messaging.