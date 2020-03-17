Go your own way... countries fight COVID-19

History will look back on the successes and failures of coronavirus responses as nations take varying measures to combat COVID-19.

Britain, which had stood apart from European nations in its response to the coronavirus, hardened some measures on Monday, though schools will stay opened for the time being.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, adopted a controversial "herd immunity" strategy, allowing large numbers to contract the illness at a controlled pace.

Guidelines released in the U.S. yesterday called for people to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, steer clear of restaurants and food courts, and work or attend school from home whenever possible.