Pfizer teams up with BioNTech to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) inks a letter of intent with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) aimed at co-developing and distributing (excluding China) an mRNA-based vaccine against COVID-19 infection. The parties have executed a Material Transfer and Collaboration Agreement enabling the collaborative work to begin.

The focus of the partnership, originally formed in 2018 to develop mRNA-based vaccines for preventing the flu, will be to accelerate development of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine program BNT162, expected to enter the clinic by the end of next month.

Financial terms and additional details pertaining to development, manufacturing and commercialization will be finalized over the next several weeks.