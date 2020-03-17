Uber suspends pooled rides in U.S., Canada

Uber (NYSE:UBER) has begun suspending shared rides in the United States and Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Users opening the app in those countries won't have the option to book a pooled ride, which offer lower prices by including up to three other passengers heading the same way.

Uber statement: "Our goal is to help flatten the curve on community spread in the cities we serve."

The company will evaluate similar actions in other countries on a case-by-case basis.