Uber suspends pooled rides in U.S., Canada

Uber (NYSE:UBER) has begun suspending shared rides in the United States and Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Users opening the app in those countries won't have the option to book a pooled ride, which offer lower prices by including up to three other passengers heading the same way.
Uber statement: "Our goal is to help flatten the curve on community spread in the cities we serve."
The company will evaluate similar actions in other countries on a case-by-case basis.
Uber shares are up 1.7% pre-market to $20.64 after hitting a new low yesterday.
Now read: Slack: Tepid Buy On This Dip »