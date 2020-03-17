Designer Brands pulls guidance, slashes dividend

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) reports comparable sales rose 0.7% in Q4 to top the -0.3% consensus mark of analysts.

The retailer says it's temporarily closing its North American retail locations as of the close of business today due to the coronavirus outbreak. DBI's warehouses will remain open to fulfill online orders.

Designer Brands is pulling its 2020 guidance due to the outbreak and reducing its Q1 dividend to $0.10 per share from $0.25 per share.

DBI +2.35% premarket after a 39.90% plunge yesterday.

