Merck's gafapixant successful in late-stage cough studies

Merck (NYSE:MRK) announces positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials, COUGH-1 and COUGH-2, evaluating gefapixant for the treatment of refractory or ideopathic (cause unknown) chronic cough.

The higher dose of 45 mg twice daily met the primary efficacy endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant decrease in coughs per hour over 24 hours compared to placebo.

The 15 mg dose failed to meet the primary efficacy endpoint.

No new safety signals were observed.

Both studies will continue for long-term follow-up to collect additional safety data.

Gefapixant is an orally administered selective P2X3 receptor antagonist. Excessive activation of P2X3 receptors is associated with hyper-sensitization of sensory neurons which, in the airways and lungs, triggered by injury or infection, can cause chronic cough (cough that lasts more than eight weeks).