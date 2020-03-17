Peloton Interactive +10% after Wedbush points to long-term upside

Wedbush Securities adds Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to its Best Ideas List.

"We are at the very early stages of the 'work-in' trend, a long-term shift toward at-home fitness products and services. Our rationale for this belief stems from a combination of worsening time poverty and evolving technology that allows fitness-seeking consumers to work out how they want, where they want, and when they want. Additionally, not only is PTON arguably the company in our coverage best insulated from the current coronavirus pandemic, but increasingly we see PTON as a potential beneficiary of widespread social distancing efforts, accelerating what we believe is already an inevitably shift," writes James Hardiman.

Hardiman notes that shares of Peloton are down more than 20% YTD even after the company sailed past its IPO share lockup period, reported better-than-expected Q4 results, raised full-year guidance and settled key lawsuits.

Peloton has also been talked about as a stay-at-home play for several weeks without attracting a great deal of attention.