Regeneron advances COVID-19 antibody program; shares up 10% premarket

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) announces latest progress in its efforts to discover and develop a multi-antibody cocktail that can be administered as prophylaxis before exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus or as treatment for those already infected.

Regeneron has identified hundreds of virus-neutralizing antibodies from its VelocImmune mice, genetically modified to have a human immune system. Antibodies from humans who have recovered from COVID-19 have also been isolated to maximize the pool of potentially potent antibodies.

The company is working to produce hundreds of thousands of prophylactic doses per month by the end of summer, and hopes to have smaller quantities available for initial clinical testing at the beginning of the summer.