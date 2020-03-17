Comparable sales fall at Michaels

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) reports comparable sales fell 2.4% in Q4 vs. -2.6% consensus and the retailer's guidance range of -3% to -2%.

Gross margin came in at 37.5% of sales vs. 38.0% of sales, and operating margin was 16.0% of sales vs. 16.2% consensus.

As expected, Michaels pulled its 2020 guidance due to the coronavirus outbreak. "Before considering potential impacts to our business from the Coronavirus outbreak, we expect our overall performance to improve in H2 of the year as compared to H1. In addition, we expect adjusted operating income in Q2 of FY20 to be materially lower when compared to the prior year period due to higher margins in Q2 last year ahead of the impact of tariffs," notes management.

Shares of Michaels are down 6.01% premarket to $2.50 and are off 67% YTD.

