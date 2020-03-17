STORE Capital sees strength in its contract seniority, investment diversity

In a letter to shareholders, STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) says so far it has received a handful of calls representing well below 0.5% of rents from tenants stating that the Covid-19 pandemic will have a potential impact on their ability to meet their contractual obligations to the REIT.

STOR points out that the quality of its portfolio is a function of the REIT's contract seniority and investment diversity.

It cancelled the April 16 Investor Day at the NYSE and hopes to reschedule later in the year.

STOR notes it has little exposure to real estate centered in markets reliant upon the price of oil.

The REIT had given acquisition guidance of $1.2B for the year. Though CEO Christopher Volk said it's too early to adjust its 2020 guidance, "I can say that the we are going to limit our investment activity in the short run."

For the first quarter, STOR currently anticipates net investment activity of $225M-$275M, most of which has already been funded.

At this time, it is too early to estimate the REIT's eventual investment recovery from tenant Art Van Furniture, which filed for bankruptcy; the furniture retailer represents ~2.45% of STOR's annual rental revenue.