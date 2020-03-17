Boeing asks for aid, HR chief to depart

A brutal selloff yesterday hammered Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares, which fell nearly 24% to under $130 (lowest since Sept. 2016), though things are looking slightly better premarket as the stock climbs 3%.

The latest? Boeing has officially requested aid due to the coronavirus pandemic and is "leveraging all our resources to sustain our operations."

"Short-term access to public and private liquidity will be one of the most important ways for airlines, airports, suppliers and manufacturers to bridge to recovery," the planemaker declared. "We appreciate how the administration and Congress are engaging with all elements of the aviation industry during this difficult time."

Boeing also named Wendy Livingston, currently VP of Corporate Human Resources, to replace Heidi Capozzi as head of Human Resources in early April.