American Airlines updates on schedule

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) announces additional adjustments to its schedule due to decreased travel demand.

The carrier plans to reduce international capacity for the summer season by 34% versus the previous selling schedule, including a 50% reduction in April trans-Atlantic capacity.

The capacity reductions assume no slot waivers are in place. American has requested temporary relief from slot waivers to better align capacity with demand without the risk of losing valuable takeoff and landing slots for the future.

American says it will continue to review its network and make adjustments as needed if waivers are granted.

AAL +2.45% premarket to $16.31 after hitting a multi-year low of $12.00 yesterday.

Source: Press Release