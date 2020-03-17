BMO likes Blueprint Medicines in premarket analyst action

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) initiated with Neutral rating and $45 (107% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Ocular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCUL) initiated with Buy rating and $8 (97% upside) price target at Jefferies.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) upgraded to Outperform with an $89 (85% upside) price target at BMO.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) upgraded to Outperform with a $60 (46% upside) price target at Baird.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) upgraded to Buy with a $46 (68% upside) price target at Citigroup.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) upgraded to Overweight with a $116 (42% upside) price target at Barclays.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) upgraded to Overweight with an $11 (59% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares up 7% premarket.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim. Shares up 7% premarket.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) downgraded to Sell at Gabelli.