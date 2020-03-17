Exxon eyes 'significant' spending cuts in oil crash response

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it is "looking to significantly reduce spending" due to the coronavirus pandemic and weaker oil prices, as shares slump to a 17-year low.

Spending plans will be issued "when they are finalized," but the admission is a sudden reversal for the company, which two weeks ago pledged to maintain annual capital spending of $30B-$35B through 2025 while were trimming costs amid falling demand and the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

"Based on this unprecedented environment, we are evaluating all appropriate steps to significantly reduce capital and operating expenses in the near term," Chairman and CEO Darren Woods says.

The company's statement does not say whether cuts would affect dividends, which consumed $14.65B last year, but "protecting the balance sheet and dividend is the priority for this company," says Tudor Pickering Holt's Mike Murphy, who sees Exxon cutting 10%-12% from outlays and lowering this year's capex to $28B-$29B.