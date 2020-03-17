Microsoft target lowered on coronavirus risks

Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating and lowers its Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) target from $200 to $180, citing the "obvious" coronavirus risks and the potential recession.

Analyst Karl Keirstead says Microsoft isn't yet "citing any material positive or negative" impact on Q3 results, but it's too early to tell.

Microsoft is expected to report earnings on April 23. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.

MSFT shares are up 3% pre-market to $139.50, climbing back up from yesterday's slide.

Related: Last month, Microsoft said it expected to miss its Q3 More Personal Computing segment guidance due to the pandemic.