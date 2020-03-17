Tesla to stay running in Fremont

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to operate its Fremont factory after the San Francisco Bay Area begins a three-week lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Electrek.

The automaker's Fremont factory sits in Alameda county, which is one of the six covered by the shelter in place order. The order included a category for "auto-supply" in naming exemptions to the lockdown, although it's unclear if Tesla landed the exemption.

In a letter to employees, CEO Elon Musk stated that no Tesla employees have tested positive for coronavirus and his opinion remains that the harm from the coronavirus panic far exceeds that of the virus itself.