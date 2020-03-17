L Brands announced a number of actions in response to COVID-19

L Brands (NYSE:LB) will temporarily close all Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK stores in the United States and Canada, effective March 17 through March 29, 2020.

The company will continue to serve customers through its direct channels, www.BathandBodyWorks.com and www.VictoriasSecret.com.

As a proactive measure, the company elected to draw down $950M from its Revolving Credit Facility, which has an aggregate size of $1B and expires in May 2024.

The company is withdrawing 1Q20 earnings guidance issued on Feb. 26, 2020.