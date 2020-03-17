Concho Resources to cut 2020 capex by 25%

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) says it is reducing its 2020 capital program to ~$2B from its previous spending plan for $2.6B-$2.8B, a ~25% cut at the midpoint.

"We will continue to focus on improving our cost structure," the company says. "In this environment, our priorities are protecting our balance sheet and the dividend, generating free cash flow and preserving our flexibility and opportunity set."

Also, Concho says it had long-term debt of $4B at year-end 2019 with no outstanding debt maturities until January 2025, with $2.1B in liquidity and no debt outstanding under its credit facility.