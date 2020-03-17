HD Supply posts Q4 beats, no guidance due to COVID-19

Adjusted net income per diluted share decreased 8.6% to $0.64 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, though it beat expectations by $0.08.

Sales by segment: Facilities Maintenance +4.6%; Construction & Industrial -3.7%.

Preliminary net sales in February 2020 were approximately $460M, which represents Y/Y average daily sales growth of approximately 8.8%.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) completed the $500M of share repurchases authorized by the board in November 2018, purchasing approximately 13M shares at an average price of $38.61 per share.

It will also not be providing a first quarter 2020 or fiscal full year 2020 outlook in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

