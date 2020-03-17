Lam Research provides business update for FY21

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to temporarily stop on-site work at its Fremont and Livermore locations for three weeks effective March 17.

Additionally, the company has supply chain activities in Malaysia, and on March 16, 2020, the Malaysian government issued an order to close certain business activities from March 18 through March 31, 2020.

These government directives may impact the company's ability to meet March quarter financial guidance.

The company withdraws its prior financial guidance for the fiscal quarter ending March 29, 2020.

LRCX +3.1% premarket to $220.01

Source: Press Release