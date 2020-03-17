Nordic Tankers says tanker market is "strongest we have seen in decades"

In a letter to shareholders, CEO Herbjørn Hansson noted that demand for tonnage has increased due to increased Saudi Arabia oil exports.

"We are hopeful to double'' the 4Q dividend of $0.07 for 1Q

Recently, the co. entered into "solid" contracts for suezmax tankers in the region of $65,000 per day to more than $100,000 per day, vs the $8,000 a day operating cost, as increased exported barrels from Saudi Arabia creates demand

This follows last week when benchmark Middle East-China tanker rates were surging 15%

