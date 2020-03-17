Wells Fargo cancels ex-CEO Sloan's $15M of performance shares

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), which has been struggling to get past a series of sales scandals for years now, claws back $15M in performance share awards from former CEO Timothy J. Sloan.

Sloan stepped down as CEO on March 28, 2019 and retired from the company on June 30, 2019.

He didn't receive any severance or get an annual incentive for 2019.

Sloan's total compensation for 2019 was $1.57M, which was solely base salary.

New CEO Charlie Scharf, who started the job in October, received $23M in compensation for last year — base salary of $2.5M, $5M in annual incentive, and $15.5M in performance shares.

C. Allen Parker, who was interim CEO and president and former general counsel received $8.3M for compensation last year.