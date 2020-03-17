Largest U.S. theater chain to go dark for at least six weeks

AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) says all locations in the U.S. will close for at least six to 12 weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak to comply with local, state and federal directives.

As a result of the temporary theatre closures, AMC will automatically pause all A-List memberships for the time that AMC theatres are closed.

AMC says it will continue to monitor the situation very closely and will look for guidance from the CDC and local health authorities.

AMC +7.69% premarket to $2.80.

Source: Press Release