EnLink Midstream to cut 2020 capex by 30%

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) says it is reducing its 2020 capital spending plan by ~30% to $225M-$285M from its previous plan for $315M-$425M, driven by key customers that have decreased drilling and completions activity in response to the current oil price environment.

EnLink says it is cutting spending related to well connection and associated gathering infrastructure and will defer several growth projects across its platform.

The company expects to fully self-fund all capex with internally generated cash flows, and has no plans to access the capital markets during 2020.

The company says it exited 2019 with a $1.75B unsecured revolving credit facility, drawing $350M, and no near-term debt maturities.