Canada Goose closes stores, pulls long-term outlook

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) says it will close all retail stores in North America and Europe as of today.

The retailer's stores in Greater China and Tokyo remain open.

Canada Goose's CEO is foregoing his salary for at least the next three months.

Canada Goose is suspending its previous long-term outlook. Management notes the company has a high degree of financial flexibility through both cash on hand and undrawn capacity on its asset-based revolving credit facility, which was increased to $517.5M during peak periods on February 24.

