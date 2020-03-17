Regeneron advances antibody cocktail for COVID-19 treatment

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) announces that, after isolating "hundreds" of virus-neutralizing, fully human antibodies from its VelocImmune mice and isolating antibodies from people who have recovered from COVID-19, it has selected the top two for a "cocktail" treatment for coronavirus infection. The two antibodies demonstrated affinity for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein which enables the virus to infect cells as well as other "desirable" properties.

The company says it will apply its VelociMab technology to prepare manufacturing-ready cell lines as lead antibodies are selected so that clinical-scale production can start immediately, adding that it is working with BARDA to boost capacity even further.

On another note, Regeneron and collaboration partner Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have initiated a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating Kevzara (sarilumab) in severely ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Sarilumab inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine IL-6.