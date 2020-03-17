Amazon, Facebook called 'best ideas' amid outbreak

Wedbush names Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) as "best ideas" with strong long-term positioning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm says that Amazon (Outperform, $2,325) has experienced "an unexpected surge in demand" due to people staying home, a trend that will only accelerate as consumers become more dependent on the e-commerce platform.

Facebook (Outperform, $250) has likely seen "significant upticks in user engagement and hence ad impression growth" due to the virus, says Wedbush.

The firm sees FB's positive momentum continuing at least through the rest of Q1, which makes consensus estimates seem "overly conservative."