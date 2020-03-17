Ventas draws down from credit line, withdraws guidance

Ventas's (NYSE:VTR) draws $2.75B on its $3.0B revolving credit facility and withdraws its 2020 financial guidance due to the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the coronavirus.

The REIT calls the credit line drawdown a precautionary measure.

Results for the first two months of 2020 are in-line with previously announced expectations, it said.

Through February 2020, the senior housing operating business results are in-line with the company’s expectations. YTD, the company has received substantially all of its NNN rent payments, as expected.

Notes strong indications that tours and move-ins are beginning to slow and the pandemic increases the risk of elevated move-outs.

The operating costs of Ventas’s partners are increasing as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and Ventas expects these trends to accelerate.

As it's too early to know the extent of the impact, VTR is withdrawing its previously provided 2020 financial guidance.

After the drawdown on its credit line, VTR expects to have ~$2.75B in cash on its balance sheet.

Has limited debt maturities through 2021, negligible commercial paper outstanding, and no unannounced investment commitments.