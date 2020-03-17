Baxter beats Q4 consensus

Baxter International (BAX) Q4 results:

Revenues: $3,039M (+7.3%); Renal Care: $960M (+0.9%); Medication Delivery: $775M (+17.8%); Pharmaceuticals: $580M (+7.6%); Clinical Nutrition: $233M (+8.4%); Advanced Surgery: $231M (+8.5%); Acute Therapies: $144M (+5.9%); Other: $116M (-4.1%).

Net loss: ($23M) (-107.5%); loss/share: ($0.05) (-108.6%); non-GAAP Net Income: $501M (+30.5%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.97 (+36.6%).

CF Ops: $2,110M (+4.6%).

Q1 2020 outlook: Sales growth: 4% - 5% on a reported basis; non-GAAP EPS: $0.72 - 0.74.

The company has now completed its internal investigation into certain intra-company transactions that impacted its previous non-operating foreign exchange gains and losses. With these filings, Baxter is now current in its SEC reporting obligations.

Baxter recently completed the acquisition of Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier and related assets from Sanofi.

Also, BAX announced an exclusive distribution agreement in the U.S. and Canada for Spectral Medical’s Toraymyxin PMX-20R hemoperfusion filter and non-exclusive global rights to distribute Spectral’s Endotoxin Activity Assay.

Shares are up 4% premarket.

