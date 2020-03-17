Foot Locker closes stores, pulls guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) says it will temporarily close its stores across all of its brands in North America, EMEA and Malaysia from today until March 31.

The closures include the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs Sports, Runners Point, and Sidestep chains.

The company's locations in the Asia Pacific region outside of Malaysia will remain open, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

Foot Locker says it's withdrawing its full-year guidance and will provide an updated outlook on its Q1 earnings call.

FL +2.55% premarket to $24.26.

Source: Press Release