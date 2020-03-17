Kosmos Energy cuts capex, suspends dividend

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) says it will reduce its 2020 capital budget by ~30% to below $250M from its previous spending plan of $325M-$375M while keeping 2020 production flat.

The company has suspended the dividend "until market conditions improve," providing $75M in annual savings.

In Mauritania and Senegal, Kosmos says it is working with the operator to defer 2020 Tortue Phase 1 capital spending with the goal of extending the carry of its capital obligations through the end of the year.

Kosmos plans to implement cost reductions, with more than $60M of savings expected in operating expense and G&A in 2020.

Kosmos says it can be free cash flow neutral beginning in Q2 and fund all obligations at a $35/bbl Brent price.