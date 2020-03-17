DBV Tech down 45% premarket on hiccup with Viaskin Peanut

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) craters 45% premarket on increased volume in reaction to its announcement that the FDA, during its review of its marketing application for Viaskin Peanut, has identified "questions" about efficacy, including the impact of patch-site adhesion.

As a result, the advisory committee meeting scheduled for May 15 has been canceled.

The company says it is communicating with the agency regarding additional information on patch-site adhesion from its clinical trials as well as long-term efficacy data from the three-year open-label extension study. It has not received any additional information regarding the BLA review timeline and, at present, the FDA's August 5 action date remains as is. The submission of additional information may constitute a major amendment to the filing which will extend the action date.