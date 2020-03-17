Airbus might need some government help

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) has signaled that some government support may be needed if the coronavirus crisis lasts for several months, sources told Reuters.

The prospect was raised in talks on Monday between Germany's economy ministry and aviation industry representatives including Franco-German-led Airbus.

The type of support, and how widely it would be distributed, was not discussed in detail, but likely options may include efforts to boost liquidity such as state-guaranteed credits.

