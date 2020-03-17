Dollar General gives seniors an early shopping window

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) says it plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers.

The retailer says it wants to provide the at-risk group with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods. Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time, although DG wasn't specific about the level of enforcement of the dedicated senior hour.

Underpinning the need for the policy, hoarding of household essentials by some consumers has created shortages for certain items in some parts of the country, adding to the anxiety for senior citizens.

Dollar General's move could add pressure on Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) to institute a similar policy.

DG +2.12% premarket to $138.99.

Source: Press Release