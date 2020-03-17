Zoom gains bull on work from home tailwind

Needham starts Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) with a Buy rating and $140 target due to the work from home shift during the coronavirus pandemic.

Analyst Richard Valera says Zoom's "exceptionally easy to use" virtual meetings solution will help the company benefit throughout the downturn and in the long term after the virus clears.

The analyst notes that Zoom's current valuation isn't cheap, but he expects Zoom to sustain 40% annual growth over the next five years.

Zoom shares are up 2.9% pre-market to $111. Shares are up nearly 59% YTD.

The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.