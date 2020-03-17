Fulgent Genetics +26% premarket on launch of COVID-19 test

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is up 26% premarket on the launch of its Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) test for COVID-19.

It will be one of the first diagnostic tests developed based on NGS technology. Fulgent and MedScan will begin accepting specimens for testing this week from healthcare providers, clinics and reference labs.

The company says that its test will be more comprehensive compared to Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction (“RT-PCR”) tests. It will sequence the entire viral genome, creating hundreds of targets versus just a few for RT-PCR tests.

In addition, Fulgent’s test will not be limited by a shortage of reagents. The company estimates that its lab will have capacity to process thousands of samples per day.

Fulgent plans to submit its NGS test to the FDA for validation and emergency use authorization in the coming weeks.