The RealReal withdraws 2020 business outlook due to COVID-19 outbreak

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) withdrew its outlook for Q1 and FY2020 as a result of the growing impact of the coronavirus on its business.

The company is closing its Brisbane, Calif., e-commerce center in response to the shelter in place directive from the San Mateo County Health Department currently expected to remain in place through April 7.

The company is also suspending consignment and shopping appointments in its San Francisco Luxury Consignment Offices and flagship store, as well as shifting all Bay Area White Glove in-home consignment to virtual appointments only.