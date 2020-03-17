W&T Offshore slashes capital spending nearly 75%

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) reduces its 2020 capital spending plan to $15M-$25M from its prior level of $50M-$100M, a 73% cut at the midpoint, in response to the sharp decline in oil prices.

W&T maintains full-year production guidance of 47.1K-52.1K boe/day, saying the spending cuts have minimal impact on output due to the low decline profile of its conventional asset portfolio in the Gulf of Mexico.

At the midpoint of its updated capex estimate, W&T expects to remain cash flow positive at or above $25/bbl of oil and $1.50/Mcf of natural gas.

The company says it is also reducing asset retirement expenditures and evaluating ways to lower operating and G&A expenses.